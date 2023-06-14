Weather Authority: Showers, thunderstorms move across Delaware Valley Wednesday

The Delaware Valley is getting another round of much-needed rain Wednesday as low pressure develops in northern states.

Forecasters say the Philadelphia area saw showers move in around noon. Those showers are expected to bring in less than an inch of rain.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority Team says South Jersey will see little rain, but there is a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Burlington County until 4:45 p.m. Browns Mills and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst are included in this warning.

The National Weather Service says the storms could also bring damaging winds and hail. Pea-sized hail was reported in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood, as well as in New Castle County, Delaware.

More rain is expected Friday, but forecasts for the Father's Day weekend anticipate dry conditions.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: A few storms. High: 74, Low: 61

THURSDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 83, Low: 59

FRIDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 77, Low: 63

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High: 80, Low: 60

SUNDAY: Trending drier. High: 85, Low: 61

MONDAY: A shower or two. High: 86, Low: 63

TUESDAY: Scattered showers. High: 77, Low: 65