The Brief Police are searching for two suspects accused of pickpocket thefts at bars and restaurants around Philadelphia. Investigators say the suspects used the victim's debit and credit cars shortly after each theft occurred. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact police.



Police are searching for a pair of alleged pick pocketers in Philadelphia accused of stick-fingered thefts at bars and restaurants across the city.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Police Department on Monday shared video surveillance footage of two middle-aged men accused of pick-pocketing several unsuspecting bar patrons.

Investigators say the known thefts happened at bars and restaurants on the 1600 block of Girard Avenue, the 2300 block of Fairmount Avenue, the 800 block of North 3rd Street, and the 800 block of Christian Street.

The suspects are accused of using the victim's credit and debit cards shortly after the thefts occurred.

What we don't know:

It's unknown exactly how much money was used by suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact police.