The Brief Delaware State Police say a person died after a shooting at the Fox Run Shopping Center in Bear. The shooter is in custody and part of the shopping center closed while police were on scene. Investigators have not released further details but plan to provide more information in a news release.



A person is dead after a shooting at the Fox Run Shopping Center in Bear, according to Delaware State Police. Troopers said the shooter is in custody and an increased police presence will remain in the area for an extended period of time.

What we know:

The shooting happened at the Fox Run Shopping Center in Bear Monday afternoon. Troopers said there is one victim, who died after the shooting. The shooter is in custody.

Delaware State Police said investigators will remain on scene for an extended period of time. The announcement of the shooting was made at 12:43 p.m.

There is an increased police presence at the shopping center and authorities advise avoiding the area.

What's next:

Delaware State Police said additional information will be provided in a news release. There has been no further update on the circumstances of the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the name of the victim, the motive for the shooting, or other details about the incident.