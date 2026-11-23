The Brief Franklin Gibson, 7, was located after a nearly 10-days long search in Philadelphia. Gibson was found with another child, according to police, who was also reported missing. Gibson's mother, Lynn Chamberlain, has been charged in Franklin's disappearance.



Investigators say 7-year-old Franklin Gibson has been located after a weeks-long search that resulted in charges against the child's mother.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Police Department on Monday reported that 7-year-old Franklin Gibson and another missing child were located on the 7200 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Gibson was reported missing from the 7200 block of Limekiln Pike in West Oak Lane on the evening of Nov. 14 after prosecutors say his mother, 38-year-old Lynn Chamberlain, took off with the 7-year-old following an argument with a co-worker who was taking Franklin to DHS.

Assistant District Attorney Katrina Wadas said Chamberlain does not have custody of her son, Franklin, and has no right to take him from DHS care. Gibson was previously reported missing in October and September, according to police.

Chamberlain allegedly refused to tell police where Franklin was when she was arrested on Saturday. She was charged with kidnapping, interference with the custody of a child, and more. Chamberlain posted bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled.

What they're saying:

During a Monday afternoon press conference, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced charges against the boy’s mother, Lynn Chamberlain. The press conference created a stir after Krasner shared that Franklin has a twin, and that Philadelphia police informed them on the phone shortly after announcing that Franklin had been found that they could not confirm the boy they found was Franklin.



Later on in the press conference, after questions about the communication with the police and requests from reporters to reach back out to the police department, Krasner passed on final confirmation that the boy that was located was in fact Franklin.