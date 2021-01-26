Weather Authority: Spotty precipitation throughout the region Tuesday

There will be spotty precipitation throughout the region Tuesday as the previous storm system lingers.

Light rain and freezing rain continue on Tuesday morning following a storm system that brought the wintry mix of weather.

Snow could accumulate a few inches in the northern parts of the region.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for most of the area from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday due to icy conditions.

Meanwhile, temperatures will remain below-freezing which could result in slick roads for your Tuesday morning commute. Conditions will be icy overnight into the morning.

