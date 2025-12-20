Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Wyoming Avenue; driver still not caught

article

The Brief A 63-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say the driver fled the scene after briefly looking at the victim. The vehicle involved has been recovered, but the driver has not been located.



A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Northeast Philadelphia.

What we know:

Police say the crash happened around 8:56 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at the intersection of Whitaker Avenue and Wyoming Avenue in the city’s 25th Police District.

According to investigators, a vehicle traveling northbound on Whitaker Avenue struck a pedestrian who was crossing in the crosswalk at Wyoming Avenue.

After the collision, police say the driver briefly looked at the victim and then fled the scene, continuing northbound on Whitaker Avenue.

The pedestrian, identified as a 63-year-old woman, was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:34 p.m.

What's next:

Police later located the vehicle involved — a 2012 white Infiniti M37 — unoccupied in the area of A and Louden streets. The car will be seized for further investigation.

Authorities say the driver has not been identified or arrested at this time.

The investigation remains active as police work to identify and locate the driver. Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police.