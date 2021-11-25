Weather Authority: Sunny and seasonable Thanksgiving ahead for region

Calm and sunny conditions with seasonably cool temperatures is forecasted for the Delaware Valley on Thanksgiving ahead of a frigid change in the weather pattern to mark the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season.

Temperatures on Thanksgiving morning will sit in the upper 30s with partly sunny skies and light-to-moderate winds sweeping from the west.

Conditions will remain unchanged during the afternoon, but temperatures will leap into the 50s as many families gather around their Thanksgiving tables.

Philadelphia and surrounding counties will reach a high of 55 degrees during the late afternoon on Thanksgiving. Areas to the north and west of Philadelphia could skew slightly colder.

A band of showers will wash across the Delaware Valley overnight, but will mostly clear the region by morning.

A high-pressure system from the north will push downward and plunge temperatures into the 40s to start Black Friday. Conditions will turn even more frigid during the afternoon as blustery wind gusts of 30-40 MPH pushes the wind chill into the 20s.

Temperatures will level off over the holiday weekend with mid-40s forecasted for both Saturday and Sunday under partly sunny skies.

___

THURSDAY: Cool, calm. High: 55, Low: 32

FRIDAY: Cool, blustery. High: 45, Low: 43

SATURDAY: Stays chilly. High: 43, Low: 32

SUNDAY: Cool, cloudy. High: 45, Low: 33

___

