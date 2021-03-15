Weather Authority: Sunny but bitterly cold, blustery conditions Monday

The week begins even colder than the previous weekend.

Monday will see sunshine but blustery cold temperatures will make it feel as though it is in the teens.

Expect winds in the double digits throughout most of the day.

Winter could make an short comeback on Tuesday with a mix of light snow and ice during the morning.

That pocket of precipitation is expected to turn to rain for most of the day.

MONDAY: Sunny, colder. High: 45, Low: 26

TUESDAY: Clouds, p.m. shower. High: 43, Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, milder. High: 52, Low: 38

