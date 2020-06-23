Weather Authority: Sunny, less humid Wednesday ahead

Get ready for a brief break from the humidity on Wednesday with a high of 86 degrees.

Thursday will bring some even dryer air with highs only expected to reach 84.

By Friday, we'll be heating back up as we keep an eye on Saturday as a potential start to our first heat wave of the summer. High temperatures are expected to reach 90 both Sunday and Monday.

For the latest forecasts, get the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP