Weather Authority: Sunny, seasonable Friday ahead

Expect warm and sunny conditions to continue on Friday with high temperatures in the upper-80s and low humidity.

Friday will be seasonable and sunny with highs in the 80s. Humidity will return to our area on Saturday and temperatures will crank up into the 90s creating oppressive heat. The dry, 90-degree weather is expected to last through Tuesday.

FRIDAY: Sunshine continues. High: 88, Low: 67

SATURDAY: Humid, p.m. storm possible. High: 93, Low: 70

SUNDAY: Hot, humid. High: 90, Low: 73

