Phillies starting rotation suffers major blow as playoff push heats up

The Brief The Phillies placed LHP Jesus Luzardo on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday. Luzardo, 28, suffered left shoulder inflammation, according to the team. The injury comes as the Phillies make their final playoff push with two weeks to play.



The Philadelphia Phillies starting pitching rotation suffered a major blow on Tuesday as the team placed left-hander Jesus Luzardo on the 15-day injured list with just two weeks to play in the regular season.

Luzardo suffers injury

What we know:

The Phillies placed Luzardo on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday with left shoulder inflammation, the team announced before their game against the Washington Nationals.

In his second season with the Phillies, Luzardo has been Philadelphia's best starting pitcher, holding a 2.87 ERA with over 220 strikeouts and just 52 walks in 29 starts. He was named National League Pitcher of the Month in August after going 3-0 with a sub-2.00 ERA.

Luzardo's IL stint is retroactive to Sept. 12, making him eligible to return just before the end of the regular season. Kyle Backhus has been recalled from the minor leagues to take Luzardo's roster spot.

No timetable for return

What we don't know:

Luzardo's injury looms large as the Phillies approach the playoffs with their best starter on the shelf. The Phillies have not given a possible timetable for the 28-year-old's return.

The Athletic's Matt Gelb says Phillies Manager Don Mattingly says they are not ruling out a postseason start for Luzardo.

What's next:

With Luzardo's future uncertain, the Phillies three-headed postseason rotation is now down to Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler.

Sanchez, who set a new consecutive scoreless innings streak by a left-handed pitcher and started the All-Star Game for the National League, has had a rocky second half of the season. In 11 second half starts, Sanchez has a 3.53 ERA in 66 innings.

Wheeler has also had second half woes, posting an ERA over 5.00 in 10 starts. Still, the right-hander has built an impressive resume in the postseason, with a 2.18 ERA in 11 starts.

The Phillies could ask for Aaron Nola to bridge the gap. Unlike Wheeler and Sanchez, Nola has pitched much better in 11 starts since the All-Star break.

At 83-68, the Phillies currently hold the second Wild Card spot in the National League, with the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks hot on their tail.