Dozens of car windows damaged in Old City vehicle break-ins

The Brief Dozens of drivers found their car windows smashed and glass scattered on Wood Street in Old City on Sunday. Police say officers were dispatched just before 2 p.m. after receiving calls about break-ins, but some drivers said they waited for hours and never saw police arrive. Police said they cannot yet confirm how many vehicles were affected.



Dozens of drivers found their car windows smashed and glass scattered on Wood Street in Old City on Sunday.

Police say officers were dispatched just before 2 p.m. after receiving calls about break-ins, but some drivers said they waited for hours and never saw police arrive.

What they're saying:

Julie Chung, who was visiting Philadelphia from Washington, D.C., said, "While I was walking to my car I saw a lot of windows that were smashed and my car ended up being one of the windows."

Chung said she reported the incident to police and called her insurance company, but was still waiting for a response.

"I’m a victim of a crime and that’s just horrible," Chung said.

Another victim, Gunter, said he noticed the damage immediately.

"First thing I noticed, I could see straight into my car. I didn’t see a window there at all," he said. He added that he called police right away.

"They told me they have gotten calls before, but they have been getting more calls today about it, and they were already having officers sent my way, like I said it’s been about three hours since then and nothing," he said. "I’ve noticed this being a reoccurring thing for a while. A lot of cars get broken into. I haven’t seen it to this extent."

Both Chung and Gunter said replacing their windows could cost several hundred dollars.

Police said they cannot yet confirm how many vehicles were affected.

Although both drivers said their glove boxes and center consoles were rummaged through, nothing was taken from their vehicles.