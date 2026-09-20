New Castle man charged after 2 troopers injured in traffic stop

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The Brief Delaware State Police arrested 39-year-old Nolan Lewis following a Saturday evening traffic stop in New Castle where two troopers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police said Lewis, who had active warrants, resisted arrest, damaged property and had a concealed knife in his unregistered vehicle. He faces multiple felony charges, including second-degree assault on law enforcement, and is being held on a $7,000 secured bond.



A 39-year-old New Castle man faces felony assault and related charges after two Delaware State Police troopers were injured while attempting to arrest him during a Saturday evening traffic stop, according to police.

What we know:

Nolan Lewis was taken into custody following the Sept. 19 incident along North Dupont Highway near Hessler Boulevard, authorities said. He was later committed to the Department of Correction on a $7,000 secured bond in addition to existing warrants.

According to state police, troopers pulled over an unregistered, uninsured Mitsubishi Lancer without a visible license plate around 7 p.m. and discovered Lewis had multiple active arrest warrants.

Police said Lewis resisted and fought with troopers as they attempted to take him into custody. During the struggle, two troopers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and received treatment at the scene.

Troopers also reported that Lewis damaged both personal and Delaware State Police property, as well as a police vehicle after being placed inside.

A search of the vehicle yielded a concealed large knife, according to police.

Dig deeper:

Lewis was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital before being processed at Troop 2, police added.

He was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court on charges including two felony counts of second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, felony resisting arrest with force or violence, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, criminal mischief over $1,000, and multiple traffic offenses.