Weather Authority: Sunshine accompanies perfect early Autumn temperatures on Thursday

A stretch of pleasant Fall weather is forecasted for the Delaware Valley over the next several days with temperatures struggling to exceed 70 degrees leading up to the weekend.

Forecasters expect a deceivingly sunny morning with balmy temperatures in the lower 50s in Philadelphia and surrounding areas. Conditions north of the city could skew slightly cooler during the morning and throughout the day.

Mostly sunny skies will help boost temperatures into the 60s by noontime in most of the Delaware Valley. Forecasters expect Philadelphia and its suburbs to reach a high of 69 degrees.

A similar weather day is forecasted on Friday before temperatures rally back into mid-to-upper 70s over the weekend.

The stretch of pleasant early autumn weather will be interrupted early next week with a chance of rain through Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Nice Fall weather. High: 69, Low: 54

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High: 69, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 74, Low: 49

SUNDAY: Warmer, humid. High: 79, Low: 58

