Weather Authority: Thursday morning rain to give way to afternoon sun

Expect your afternoon commute to be much more pleasant than the morning as overnight rain gives way to sunshine and warm temperatures Thursday.

Thursday morning started off wet as most of the area woke up to drenching rains.

The overnight showers were expected to taper off by about 8 a.m., but not before leaving a half inch to an inch of rain behind.

Forecasters do expect sunshine to return by noon as temperatures climb from lows in the mid-50s, to highs nearing 80 degrees. That means conditions should improve by the time the Phillies take on the San Diego Padres in South Philadelphia at 1:05 p.m.

Expect those temperatures to continue to rise through the end of the weekend and through the weekend. Friday’s high temps are expected to reach about 90 degrees, while Saturday could bring record heat in the mid-90s.

