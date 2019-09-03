Weather Authority: Warm and sunny Tuesday for back-to-school
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny Tuesday as many children in the area head back to school.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-80s. Wednesday will see temperatures in the 90s before dropping down to the mid-70s on Wednesday.
Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Friday in the form of showers.
TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 86 Low: 69
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 91 Low: 65
THURSDAY: Cloudy. High: 76 Low: 64
FRIDAY: Showers. High: 68 Low: 57
SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 80 Low: 59