Weather Authority: Warm and sunny Tuesday for back-to-school

The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny Tuesday as many children in the area head back to school.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-80s. Wednesday will see temperatures in the 90s before dropping down to the mid-70s on Wednesday.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Friday in the form of showers.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

Advertisement

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 86 Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 91 Low: 65

THURSDAY: Cloudy. High: 76 Low: 64

FRIDAY: Showers. High: 68 Low: 57

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 80 Low: 59