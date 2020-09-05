Weather Authority: Warm, sunny conditions on tap for Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day Weekend will begin with more warm and sunny weather that will set the tone for the entirety of the weekend.

Humidity will remain low and temperatures will sit in the high 70s for most of the day. Morning sunshine will be accompanied by temperatures that will hover around 75 degrees. Lunchtime conditions will warm through the mid-70s before reaching a peak temperature of 80 degrees around 4 p.m.

Most of the region can expect clear and sunny skies all day with some occasional passing clouds. Beachgoers enjoying the holiday weekend on the Jersey shore can expect a high of 79 degrees which is slightly warmer than the 76-degree ocean water.

Similar weather days are on tap for the remainder of Labor Day Weekend. Sunshine will continue on Sunday and Monday with low humidity, but temperatures will creep back towards the mid-80s.

___

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80, Low: 64

SUNDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 83, Low: 62

MONDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 64

TUESDAY: Sunshine remains, nice. High: 85, Low: 67

___

