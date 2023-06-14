Weather Authority: Warm Wednesday to see afternoon showers with possibility of severe thunderstorms

The Delaware Valley will be getting another round of much-needed rain Wednesday as low pressure develops in northern states.

Forecasters say the Philadelphia area will see showers move in around noon. Those showers are expected to bring in less than an inch of rain.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority Team says South Jersey and Delaware will see little rain, but there is a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service says the storms could also bring damaging winds and hail, but those conditions will mostly impact northern New Jersey.

More rain is expected Friday, but forecasts for the Father's Day weekend anticipate dry conditions.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: A few storms. High: 74, Low: 61

THURSDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 83, Low: 59

FRIDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 77, Low: 63

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High: 80, Low: 60

SUNDAY: Trending drier. High: 85, Low: 61

MONDAY: A shower or two. High: 86, Low: 63

TUESDAY: Scattered showers. High: 77, Low: 65