Weather Authority: Warming continues for Wednesday, after chilly Tuesday night

A beautiful day across the region, Tuesday saw some windy conditions, but the sun shone bright and warmed up nicely.

Overnight, temperatures should drop into the upper 20s, under clear skies, at a seasonal range for this time of year.

Wednesday, the warming trend continues, as temperatures should top out around 50 degrees, under sunny skies.

The remainder of the week should be dry and calm, even hinting at a possible run at 60 degrees for Thursday.

A coastal system may impact the region Sunday into Monday, though forecasters can’t say more about the system just yet. They will monitor the situation and report as data unfolds in the week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 25

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 51, Low: 35

THURSDAY: Even better. High: 54, Low: 31

FRIDAY: Sun, pleasant. High: 55, Low: 45

