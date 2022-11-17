Weather Authority: Winds die down overnight into Friday, as temperatures plunge

The cold has arrived.

Thursday has been a blustery and cold day. Overnight into Friday morning, the wind should subside, but skies will clear and temperatures will plunge into the mid-20s to low 30s. Brrrr.

The cold air has sunk across much of the lower 48, and the deep freeze should last into the weekend, before moderating a bit by Tuesday.

Friday’s high temps will struggle to hit the mid 40 range, though skies will be clear. Winds will again be in the 10 to 20 mph range out of the WSW. It won’t take much wind to feel colder than the temp says.

It will be cold for the Philadelphia Marathon this weekend, with highs only hitting the lower 40s Saturday and the upper 30s for Sunday, though skies remain clear.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 31

FRIDAY: Blustery, PM flurry. High: 45, Low: 28

SATURDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 42, Low: 27

SUNDAY: Sunny cold. High: 38, Low: 24

MONDAY: Still cold. High: 45, Low: 30

TUESDAY: Bounce back. High: 50, Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: Great travel. High: 52, Low: 32