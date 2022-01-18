Wednesday to be mild with overnight rain, snow set to impact Thursday morning commute

After another cold stretch, the Delaware Valley will bel feeling temperatures approaching 50 degrees Wednesday – but more winter weather could create a mess come Thursday morning.

Forecasters say a cold front will move in overnight, causing temperatures to plummet back down into the 30s.

With that front will come some precipitation – starting out as rain that will move into the area around midnight. As the front continues moving through, rain is expected to change over to snow between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Across the I-95 corridor and closer to the city, forecasters say that changeover will occur right around sunrise and impact the morning commute.

By 10 a.m. snow will reach the shore.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says not to expect a lot of snow or for the snow to last too long. In this situation, it's the timing that could create some inconveniences and concerns. Most of the area could see about 1-2 inches of snow by the time the snow stops.

Once the front moves out, we'll have another round of Arctic air to deal with. Friday morning, forecasters say we'll be waking up to wind chills around zero.

With that arctic air in place, if we see any precipitation from a coastal storm that could impact the area Saturday, it would be in the form of snow.

Forecasters are still monitoring that system, which could move offshore before impacting the northeast.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, milder. High: 49, Low: 28

THURSDAY: Morning snow. High: 39, Low: 36

FRIDAY: Frigid, partly sunny. High: 26, Low: 15

SATURDAY: Chance of snow. High: 29, Low: 18

