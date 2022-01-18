Rescued driver appears to take selfie while car sinks in icy river in Canada

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A driver had to be rescued by local residents after the car ended up in an icy river in Canada. (Credit: @MammaMitch/Twitter) ( )

It took a team of local residents and a kayak to rescue a driver after a car started to sink in a river of ice.

Police in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, said the incident happened Sunday around 4:30 local time in the area of Old Milly Way.

Authorities responded to a call about a vehicle that had been partially submerged through the ice along the Rideau River. Police say the driver was the lone occupant and did not appear to be hurt.

RELATED: Tractor-trailer falls from icy North Carolina overpass after driver loses control

The driver was then charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, according to a news release.

Police said the vehicle remains in the river and "could pose as a hazard for curious onlookers venturing out on the ice."

In widely-circulated videos and pictures on social media, witnesses claim the driver appeared to be speeding on the river before the incident and the driver appeared to have taken a selfie while standing on top of the sinking car.

Ottawa Police Service reminded residents to stay off the ice and remember "No Ice is Safe Ice" as "ice conditions at this time of the year can be unpredictable."

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.





