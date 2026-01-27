When will Philadelphia streets be cleared after winter storm?

The Brief Philadelphia streets remain snow-covered and difficult to navigate more than two days after a major winter storm. Crews are using smaller equipment to remove snow from smaller residential streets, but many areas are still blocked. City officials have not given a timeline for when all streets will be cleared and are asking residents for patience.



Nearly two days after a powerful winter storm, snow and ice are still making travel difficult across Philadelphia, especially on smaller residential streets.

Snow and ice linger on city streets as cleanup continues

What we know:

Many streets in South Philadelphia remain packed with snow and ice, making driving and walking hazardous.

Residents have spent hours digging out their cars, and some corners are nearly impossible to pass.

What they're saying:

"All kinds of bumps and snow in the road. It’s just wild right now," said one resident. Kevin Atwell, a delivery driver, said, "It’s very bad, we can’t get up none of the blocks, we got to double park. We got to walk . It’s just treacherous out here" They (the city) got to do a better job."

City crews are working to clear the snow, but progress is slow in many neighborhoods.

The city’s interactive map "StreetSmartPHL" shows where plows have been, but some areas have not been touched yet.

Crews use special equipment to clear smaller streets

Timeline:

Crews with the Philadelphia Streets Department are using front end loaders in 14 "lifting operations" to clear snow from smaller streets that plows cannot reach.

Using 200 trucks and front end loaders, the snow is pushed to the end of the block, loaded onto dump trucks, and hauled to one of 37 drop-off sites, including The Navy Yard.

The backstory:

Philadelphia Streets Commissioner Kristin Del Rossi said, "Absolutely we heard it throughout every neighborhood in the city and we are out here trying to address them as much as we can." Del Rossi said crews are working around the clock to clear the streets after what she called the worst winter storm in a decade.

The City announced that streets in Center City, including Penn Square and surrounding blocks, will be closed until midnight for a snow lifting operation.

Officials urge caution and patience

The ongoing cleanup is affecting travel and daily routines for many residents.

Officials are asking people to avoid unnecessary travel, allow extra time, slow down, and give crews space to work.

Residents are encouraged to check the city’s interactive map for updates and to be patient as crews continue their work.

Del Rossi said, "We’re not trying to plow them in. We’re not trying to pile them in we are trying to get the snow out of the way so that people can get back to their normal life."

What we don't know:

The city has not provided a timeline for when all streets will be cleared, and it remains unclear how long some neighborhoods will have to wait for relief.