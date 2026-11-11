Where to order Thanksgiving dinner takeout, hot delivery and desserts around the Philadelphia region

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The Brief Local kitchens across Philadelphia, South Jersey and the Main Line are preparing complete Thanksgiving dinners for pickup and doorstep delivery. Options range from full hot feasts delivered directly on Thanksgiving Day to cherry-and-hickory smoked turkeys and an all-vegan, gluten-free spread. Ordering deadlines begin Nov. 18, with neighborhood bakeries and historic sweet shops also offering holiday desserts.



Hosting Thanksgiving does not have to mean waking up at dawn to wrestle a 20-pound bird or spending the holiday scrubbing roasting pans.

Kitchens across Philadelphia, South Jersey, the Main Line and Delaware are offering takeout and delivery packages designed to eliminate kitchen stress.

Whether you want a fully cooked, hot dinner brought directly to your home, a wood-smoked bird picked up the morning of the holiday, or an allergen-safe plant-based spread, local spots have reservations open ahead of strict ordering cutoffs.

Hot feasts on Thanksgiving Day

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For the first time in its 40-plus years of service, 12th Street Catering is offering fully cooked, hot Thanksgiving meals delivered to dining rooms on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26. The package serves 10 to 12 people and features roasted turkey with house-made gravy, cranberry orange relish, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, savory herb stuffing, mac & cheese, cornbread and pumpkin pie. Deliveries run between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. across a 30-mile radius covering Philadelphia, the suburbs, South Jersey and Delaware. Orders must be placed by Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m.

In Havertown, Sophie’s BBQ is preparing whole (18 to 20 pounds, $200) and half ($110) Heritage Farm-raised turkeys, smoked low and slow over cherry and hickory wood. Each bird comes with cornbread stuffing and homemade turkey gravy. The smokehouse is also offering barbecue additions such as coffee-rubbed brisket, ribs, hot honey shrimp skewers, and traditional sides. Pickup runs Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to noon at 1901 Darby Road, with orders accepted through the week of the holiday unless sold out.

Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner (Photo: El Camino Real)

Across the Ben Franklin Bridge in Camden, LesbiVeggies is serving an entirely vegan and gluten-free holiday menu out of its dedicated, Celiac-safe kitchen at 39 N. 4th Street. Chef Brennah Lambert’s Thanksgiving Feast Platter ($45, serves one to two) includes crispy fried oyster mushrooms with white wine gravy, candied yams, garlic butter string beans, cornbread and spiced cranberry. Larger catering trays, including butternut squash risotto and sweet potato casserole, are also available for pickup.

Meals to pick up or roast ahead of time

Local perspective:

Hosts who prefer to handle the cooking without the grocery lines can order 12th Street Catering’s family meal package, which includes a raw, brined whole turkey and prepared sides ready to roast and reheat at home. Deliveries arrive Wednesday, Nov. 25 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The caterer is also offering à la carte sides and corporate holiday buffets ($35 per person, 10-person minimum) throughout November and December.

In Northern Liberties, El Camino Real at 1040 N. 2nd Street is offering holiday dinner packages serving two ($110), four ($180) or eight to 10 ($300). Entree choices include apple-and-cherry-wood smoked turkey, southern fried turkey, maple bourbon glazed ham or red wine braised brisket, accompanied by classic sides, biscuits or jalapeño cornbread, and mini pies. À la carte smoked or braised meats are also available for $125. Orders must be submitted by Nov. 23 for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 25, complete with reheating instructions.

Holiday pies, chocolates and themed treats

Shane Confectionery in Old City, located at 110 Market Street, is offering its seasonal four-piece Pie Bon Bon sampler. The set features pumpkin, apple, cherry and shoofly pie flavors finished with a honey vanilla sablé crust, alongside traditional clear toy turkey candies.

Sweet treats for Thanksgiving (Photo: Shane Confectionery)

Next door at 116 Market Street, The Franklin Fountain is scooping real pumpkin ice cream churned with local Bauman’s Pumpkin Butter. The shop is also creating pumpkin-shaped ice cream cakes filled with caramel, gingerbread pieces, candied ginger and spiced pecans. The treats are available in a single-serving cupcake size ($13) and an 8-inch cake serving six to eight ($60), requiring four business days of advance notice for pickup.

Madison K Cookies at 800 N. 2nd Street in Northern Liberties is taking pre-orders for Thanksgiving dinner cupcake sets, cookie pie assortments, themed dessert boards and gift sets, while also stocking walk-in treats during Thanksgiving week while supplies last.

Whole holiday pies—including apple, pumpkin and Nutella mousse—are also available for advance order and pickup on Nov. 25 from El Camino Real.