Bus driver charged in deadly Bucks pedestrian crash; second incident under investigation

The Brief Bucks County officials charged bus driver Blair Vanacore after Ronald Davenport, 83, was killed by a Bucks County Transport bus on Aug. 12. Investigators say Vanacore left the scene, failed to give aid, and did not initially tell 911 about striking Davenport. An investigation into another fatal Bucks County Transport crash remains ongoing.



Bucks County authorities have filed charges against Blair Vanacore after a Bucks County Transport bus he was driving struck and killed 83-year-old Ronald Davenport outside Grundy Hall on Aug. 12.

Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan announced the charges during a Monday afternoon press conference, adding that Vanacore left the scene without providing aid and did not initially report to 911 that he had hit Davenport.

Khan also announced an ongoing investigation into Bucks County Transport following a second fatal crash involving another pedestrian.

Crash investigation leads to criminal charges against bus driver

The backstory:

Ronald Davenport was crossing the parking lot outside Grundy Hall when the crash occurred, according to officials. The district attorney said Davenport was hit by the bus, run over by both the driver's side and rear tires, and dragged under the bus for several feet before being dislodged.

Davenport was transported to Abington Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say Vanacore got out of the bus, saw Davenport's injuries, spoke to him, but did not render life-saving aid or wait for emergency responders. Instead, Vanacore called 911 and reported that someone had fallen in the parking lot, not that a collision had occurred, according to the district attorney.

He then gathered Davenport's belongings, left them next to him, and left the scene to return the bus to the depot. Police said Vanacore returned to the scene after investigators contacted him using the same phone number he used to call 911.

Ronald Davenport (L) and Kitty Semisch (R) were both killed in recent incidents involving Bucks County Transportation buses.

Officials said blood testing showed Vanacore did not have alcohol or drugs in his system. He told investigators he thought he had run over a shoe and left the scene to avoid getting in trouble with his company for not returning the bus on time.

Vanacore, of Jamison, is facing felony and summary charges, including accidents involving death or personal injury, careless driving, and failing to give aid or information.

Dig deeper:

The Bucks County district attorney described Davenport as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who remained active in retirement after a career in sales.

Davenport lived at Grundy Hall.

The district attorney also referenced a separate fatal incident involving 67-year-old Kitty Semisch, a retired teacher killed outside the Bucks County Free Library on Nov. 2, and said the investigation into that case is ongoing.

Bucks County Transport is a nonprofit that provides shuttle and DART services for seniors, people with disabilities, and other residents.

The district attorney announced a county investigation into the company's policies and practices at the time of both pedestrian deaths.

What's next:

The district attorney said the investigation into the fatal incident involving Kitty Semisch is still active and updates will be shared when available.

Officials did not provide information on how long Vanacore had been employed by Bucks County Transport.