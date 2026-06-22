Wilmington Hospital shooting suspect indicted on murder, felony charges

The Brief John Wallace-Bey was indicted Monday on seven felony charges for a shooting at Wilmington Hospital. One hospital employee was killed and another critically wounded in the June 16 attack. Wallace-Bey remains in custody in Pennsylvania pending extradition to Delaware.



John Wallace-Bey, 23, was indicted Monday on multiple felony charges, including First Degree Murder, for a shooting at Wilmington Hospital that left one person dead and another critically injured, according to Attorney General Kathy Jennings.

What we know:

Prosecutors say Wallace-Bey faces seven felony charges including Murder First Degree, Attempted Murder First Degree, Reckless Endangering First Degree, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, and three counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Jennings said, "This was a shocking and traumatizing act of violence in one of our community’s most sensitive places."

She added that prosecutors and law enforcement "worked relentlessly to identify, detain, and charge the defendant and to interview witnesses."

On June 16, Wallace-Bey, an IT intern at Wilmington Hospital, allegedly entered the facility with a firearm and shot two hospital employees, killing one and critically injuring another before fleeing. The surviving victim is now in stable condition.

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Law enforcement response and community reaction

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victims of this senseless act of violence, as well as their families and every member of the ChristianaCare family who has been impacted," said Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos.

Campos also applauded the rapid response of Wilmington Police and thanked law enforcement partners for their support in quickly apprehending the suspect.

"This tragedy has deeply impacted our health care community, and we know many are still early in the grieving process. Our leadership team and I are committed to making sure our caregivers feel heard and know their questions and concerns matter, and we’re taking steps to further enhance their safety," said ChristianaCare incoming President and CEO Jennifer Schwartz.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and have not identified any prior criminal record for Wallace-Bey.

Prosecutors plan to move for his extradition to Delaware in the coming days.

What's next:

Prosecutors will seek to extradite Wallace-Bey from Pennsylvania to Delaware so he can face charges.

Victim support teams from Wilmington Police and the Department of Justice are continuing to assist those affected.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the victims or further details about the motive behind the shooting.

The timeline for Wallace-Bey’s extradition and court appearance has not been specified.