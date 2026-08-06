12-year-old girl assaulted in DelCo Dollar Tree, police searching for suspect

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The Brief A 12-year-old girl was assaulted inside a Dollar Tree in Prospect Park on Aug. 3. The girl was with her little sister, and locked them both in a bathroom before calling for help. Police said the suspect changed his clothes in a nearby McDonald's after the assault.



Prospect Park Police are searching for the man they said assaulted a 12-year-old girl who was with her little sister inside a Dollar Tree store this week.

What we know:

The attack happened on Monday, Aug. 3, at a dollar tree on Chester Pike.

Police shared surveillance footage of the suspect walking into the store shortly before 5 p.m. That's when officers said he inappropriately touched the girl, and left the store.

The girl, who was with her younger sister at the time of the assault, locked them in a bathroom before calling for help, police said.

"Those quick actions were exactly the right thing to do and likely helped prevent the situation from escalating," Prospect Park Police Chief Dave Madonna said on Facebook.

Dig deeper:

Now, police are searching for the suspect.

On Thursday, Madonna shared photos on social media, saying that the suspect wanted in this case changed his clothes shortly after the attack in the bathroom of a nearby McDonald's.

The man was last seen walking down Chester Pike toward Ridley Park.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the case to contact them at 610-534-2222.