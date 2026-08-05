Haddon Heights man pleads guilty to sexually abusing 3-year-old

The Brief Jason R. Anderson of Haddon Heights pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 3-year-old child at his home in 2025. Anderson is expected to receive a 35-year prison sentence, with 25 years served without parole. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 30, 2026.



A Haddon Heights man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 3-year-old child at his residence in 2025, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

Guilty plea entered in Camden County court

What we know:

Jason R. Anderson, 44, pled guilty on July 14, 2026, in Superior Court to one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child for manufacturing child sexual abuse material, and one count of third-degree failure to register as a Megan’s Law offender, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

"The crimes committed by this defendant are unspeakable and defy comprehension," said MacAulay. "Although no sentence can undo the devastating harm caused to this child, this plea agreement holds the defendant accountable while protecting the victim and her family from the ordeal of a public trial. Our hope is that they can now begin to heal and look ahead to a brighter future," said MacAulay.

Authorities say Anderson was arrested on February 10, 2025, after an individual reported finding photos and videos on his cell phone depicting the abuse. Investigators say Anderson shared these images and videos under the screen name "Horny Ped" through a digital application.

Sentencing and investigation details

Anderson is expected to be sentenced to an aggregate term of 35 years in New Jersey State Prison, with 25 years required to be served without the possibility of parole under the Jessica Lunsford Act.

He will also be required to serve 85 percent of the remaining 10 years before being eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act. Anderson is scheduled to be sentenced on October 30, 2026.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details about the digital application used or additional information about the ongoing supervision Anderson will face after release.