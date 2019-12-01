Winter weather on the minds of travelers in Philadelphia and Allentown

Whether traveling by rail or by car, folks kept pace with news of impendoing winter weather making its way to eastern Pennsylvania. PennDOT was out in force in the Lehigh Valley, while travelers heading home from the Thanksgiving holiday hunkered down at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia waiting for their train.

The ride to Allentown on northbound 476 was in decent shape in the late afternoon Sunday, but all that rain is expected to change to snow in the Lehigh Valley by Monday morning.

Speed restrictions are in place on Routes 80 and 380 on the way to the Poconos.

The Monday morning drive in the Lehigh Valley could be snowy and everyone should use an abundance of caution as they head to work.

PennDOT has 200 trucks in place ready for the change to snow.

Further south in Chester and Montgomery Counties, PennDOT states they have approximately 170 trucks ready for the weather. They did not pretreat the roadways as Sunday’s rain would simply wash pretreatment away.

Meanwhile, folks traveling by train are urged to arrive to 30th Street Station early as traffic has been heavy at the station all day.