Wolf says disaster declaration remains in place despite state assembly resolution

Governor Tom Wolf says the state's disaster declaration will remain in place despite the General Assembly's claim that a passed bi-partisan resolution has ended the edict.

The Wolf administration says that ending the disaster declaration would not terminate orders issued by the Department of Health which set guidelines for reopening businesses. According to Wolf's office, ending the declaration requires the governor's approval.

The Republican-controlled Assembly voted Tuesday to dash the executive order originally signed by Gov. Tom Wolf on Mar. 6 and extended on Jun. 3.

Pennsylvania Representative Andrew Lewis celebrated the resolution passing on Facebook.

"This one goes out to every family hanging on by a thread," Lewis said on Facebook. "It goes out to every small business that's about to go under and every worker who needs to get back to work to pay rent and buy food."

Officials say that even if the resolution passed and ended the disaster declaration, the guidelines from the department of health would still remain in place.

Under the Disease Prevention Act, Health Secretary Rachel Levine issued guidance on business reopenings that are separate from the initiatives outlined within the disaster declaration.

Wolf's office says that an end to the declaration would mean severe implications to unemployment eligibility, meal services and the healthcare system. Federal assistance and funding would also discontinue.

