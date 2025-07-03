Dog dies after being left in hot car while owner went to casino in Bucks County

article

The Brief A man is in police custody after police say he left his dog in a hot car. The dog was left as the man went into a local casino. The dog died the next day.



A Bucks County man is facing animal cruelty charges after his dog was left inside a hot car, then died the next day.

What we know:

Police say 62-year-old Andrew Deshield left his dog in a hot car last month as he was going into Parx Casino.

The dog, named Gucci, was taken to a local animal hospital where its temperature was found to be 108 degrees.

Gucci was also dehydrated, had discolored gums and showed signs of brain and neurologic issues due to high temperature.

Deshield declined any further treatment for the dog, according to police.

Gucci died the next day, and Deshield was taken into custody.