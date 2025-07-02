Philly residents moving forward with July 4th barbeques despite no trash service

The Brief City officials say the strike and work stoppage will not ruin July 4th on the Parkway and celebrations around the city. Residents say suspended city trash pickup will not stop them from grilling. City officials remind residents of the 68 designated trash drop-off sites.



You might have seen it or smelled it. Trash is piling up across the city and as the holiday weekend rapidly approaches, residents are saying they are still planning to celebrate in the birthplace of America, no matter what.

What we know:

July Fourth celebrations in Philly will happen even as residents struggle with trash pickup during a strike of municipal workers.

What they're saying:

"If anyone is trying to use this strike or work stoppage as a reason to not visit the city of Philadelphia and be with us on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the 4th of July, they've given you an excuse. But we are going to have an amazing time," said Mayor Cherelle Parker during a news conference Wednesday. She said the show will go on even with the interruption of some city services.

And some residents are saying the same thing about their own celebrations.

"Probably cook and grill a little bit. That is not going to change anything," said Toni Aikens who says the pause in trash pickup will not stop her from moving the grill from her porch to the street Friday.

"I'm going to continue doing what I do," said Toni. She lives in the 4,000 block of Cambridge Street in West Philly. She has a plan for the extra trash that will accumulate from lighting up the grill.

"I got a good landlord that's going take the trash to the dumpster. So, we ain't got nothing to worry about," said Toni.

She is talking about a designated trash drop-off site not far at 50th and Parkside, which is one of 63 temporary locations set up by the city. Toni says if her trash piles up too fast before the landlord comes to get it, she will temporarily use a vacant lot next door. She says it is clear since the block captain put up signs that read "Stop Littering Philly."

"We got our signs up. That’s been up for the last year or so, so hopefully nobody brings their trash on the side of the house and we should be good to go," said Toni. Her neighbor Janet Allen is not worried either about the extra holiday trash.

"No, no, no. That is not going to stop us," said Janet. She says neighbors here are like family.

"We like to grill. We will have the grills on the ground, tables on the ground and the street is going to be blocked off," she said. She admits there are some risks.

"We have raccoon problems around here, so that's why our trash is never out like that. I mean, we have a family of racoons walk down the block like they own it," laughed Janet.

Big picture view:

Neighbors say they will make sure the trash is taken care of one way or another because they take pride in their neighborhood. The block captain created beautiful flower gardens in front of homes. They will do their best to keep it this way.

"Call a private trash company or something," said Janet.

"Hopefully things end by Friday and we be good to go," said Toni.