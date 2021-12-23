Woman brings Christmas cheer to her new neighborhood in Kensington

A Kensington resident with a big heart is spreading cheer in her neighborhood.

"Everybody always get the bad look of Kensington, so I want to show that everybody in Kensington isn’t bad," said Wanda Johnson. She’s showcasing what she calls the kindness of Kensington.

"I had toys outside. I had raffles," she says about bringing Christmas cheer to her block on Stouton Street.

"I bought Santa Claus here, Spiderman and I got clothes," said Johnson.

Joyce Schuford brought out her daughter Jayla.

"I got a mermaid toy," said Jayla. Others were excited for early gifts too.

"I got a basketball hoop, and I got a football," said a group of kids. Santa was there to take wish lists and pictures.

Jarielyz Adorno says it's a good night.

"I got a present, I got a stocking and a headband," she said. She's grateful for Wanda's care and concern for the neighborhood.

"Thank you for everything," she said. Wanda has done a similar event for the past two years in her old South Philly neighborhood. She wanted to continue it here where she just moved four months ago. She says she was able to do it with the help of the neighborhood ward leader, Dollar General at L and Eerie and other organizations that donated everything. It’s all to help families in need.

"A lot of the kids didn’t have nothing or might not get nothing because of the pandemic. A lot of parents are out of work not working. So, I just wanted to do something for them," she said.

Jayla left with one wish that she didn't get tonight but is hoping for on Christmas.

"Snow," she said.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

