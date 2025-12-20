Person rescued from house fire during mental health crisis in Allentown, 2 officers injured

article

The Brief Police and firefighters rescued a person from a house fire in Allentown while the individual was experiencing a mental health crisis. Two police officers and the occupant were taken to a hospital for evaluation and are recovering. Authorities say there is no danger to the community and the investigation remains ongoing.



Police and firefighters in Allentown rescued a person from a burning home Friday afternoon after responding to reports that the individual inside was experiencing a mental health crisis and may have been armed.

What we know:

According to Allentown police, officers were called to the 700 block of South 10th Street around 1:45 p.m. Friday for a report of a house fire involving an occupant in crisis.

Officers from the Allentown Police Department and members of the Allentown Fire Department entered the home and rescued the occupant.

The individual, along with two police officers, was transported by Allentown paramedics to an area hospital for evaluation. Officials say all three are recovering.

What's next:

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing, but stressed there is no danger to the community at this time. Authorities said no further details will be released while the investigation continues.