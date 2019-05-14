Woman fighting cancer falls victim to smash-and-grab robbery

A woman battling cancer fell victim to a smash-and-grab robbery at a Warminster park.

"Just waking up every day and realizing that I had cancer. It's awful. I don't wish it on anyone," Maria Terinoni told FOX 29.

49-year-old Maria Terinoni, of Hatboro, has been battling stage 3 breast cancer for more than a year. She's had 8 rounds of chemo, radiation and several surgeries.

She credits her friends with helping her get through it all. Finally, at the beginning of May, the mother of two teens was feeling good and jumped at the chance to go for a walk with some gal pals at nearby Warminster Community Park.

"Just wanted to get out, get some walking therapy and some talk therapy with some friends," she explained.

When the women returned, they were shocked to find someone had broken into their cars.

"I couldn't believe my window was just smashed and there was glass all over my car. Over $6,000 in damage," Maria said.

Advertisement

Maria's purse was gone inside was credit cards, her license, her social security card and $2,000 in gift cards donated to her by loving friends and cancer organizations to help her get back on her feet.

"After a year of going through all the surgeries and treatments and fighting for my life and then feeling like ahhh it's done, and then I felt like everything was taken away from me," she explained.

Within 10 minutes, Maria says they were using her American Express card racking up $1,500 in charges.

"Walmart surveillance has video and picture of the two males with my credit card. They did two different transactions, one of $500, one $1,000, all in gift cards."

Warminister police posted the surveillance photos and the getaway car, which is a Dodge Journey, on its Crime Watch page hoping someone recognizes the vehicle or the two men.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has similar theft from vehicles, please contact the Warminster Police at 215-672-1000 or submit a tip via the Crime Watch Tip link. Callers may remain anonymous.



