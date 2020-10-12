Woman finds 2-headed snake in her house

A North Carolina woman found an unexpected guest in her home and instead of kicking it out, she decided to find it a home.

While cleaning up after a family game night, Jeannie Wilson found a two-headed snake that slithered into her sunroom.

“I saw something in the corner of my eye, and I said, ‘Lord that’s a snake!’ The first thing I thought was, ‘Oh gosh, something has stepped on you and mashed your head,’” Wilson said. But after she adjusted her glasses, she saw that the snake actually had two heads.

Most people would have called animal control or chucked it outside, but Wilson decided she would find a home for the unconventional-looking critter.

RELATED: Massive 18-foot python wraps around hunter during capture in Florida Everglades

Wilson named the baby rat snake “Double Trouble” and took it to the Catawba Science Center, which is about 30 miles away from her Taylorsville home, in hopes people would like to look at the unique reptile.

Advertisement

But a few days after dropping off “Double Trouble,” Wilson got a message from a snake wrangler who said he would actually like to purchase the snake as a gift for his son.

Wilson decided the snake should go to the snake wrangler because “it just felt right,” she said.

The next day, Wilson returned to the Catawba Science Center where they happily gave back “Double Trouble” so the snake could go to its new home.

Storyful contributed to this report.