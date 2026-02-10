Top youth soccer teams from Mexico, England, Germany compete in Chester

The Brief Top youth soccer teams from Mexico, England, Germany and across the US are competing in Chester this week. The "Snow Bowl" tournament features future soccer stars and is free for the public to attend. The event highlights international talent and state-of-the-art facilities at the WSFS Bank Sportsplex.



Some of the world’s top youth soccer teams have gathered in Chester for the inaugural Snow Bowl tournament, giving local fans a chance to see future soccer stars in action ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

International youth soccer tournament brings global teams to Chester

What we know:

Teams from Mexico, England, Germany and the United States are competing at the WSFS Bank Sportsplex, the home of the Philadelphia Union, according to FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell.

The tournament includes U-15, U-16 and U-18 age groups, with clubs like Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and the Philadelphia Union Academy taking part.

Paul Killian, Philadelphia Union’s head of scouting, academy and professional development, said, "It offers our young players the opportunities to play against a multitude of different styles, different peers and to get exposure as to what some of the global standards are at their age."

The event is organized by YSC Academy and The Swag, a no-cost youth soccer training program for African American and immigrant kids in Philadelphia and Chester.

The tournament is free and open to the public, with finals scheduled for noon on Saturday.

The weeklong tournament gives young players the chance to compete against international opponents and learn from different playing styles.

What they're saying:

Edwin Diaz of Chicago Fire FC U15 said, "It teaches me to show my talent around here and what I’m capable of this club."

Harrison Storey of Chicago Fire FC said, "It’s fun you get to meet new people us personally. We are grateful enough to have New Castle in our hotel. So we’ve been able to talk to them and get some new friends."

David Abidor, Chicago Fire FC U15 coach, said, "It’s nice for them to experience something different. We are kind of stuck in the midwest. And most of the opponents we play are from the midwest so you get a lot of flavor. We played a team from Mexico today, a team from England yesterday. So it’s a good experience for them." He added, "It’s a true test where they are today. And gives them an understanding what it takes to be a top player."

Killian said, "Undoubtedly, if you look at some of the clubs in attendance, Dortmund and Manchester United, those are hotbeds for players to matriculate through their academy and onto the World Cup."

The tournament is also showcasing the WSFS Bank Sportsplex’s indoor facilities to an international audience.

Local perspective:

The Snow Bowl is giving Philadelphia-area youth a unique opportunity to play against some of the best young soccer talent in the world.

Organizers say the event is not just about competition, but also about exposure, learning and building friendships across cultures.

The tournament is expected to draw attention from soccer fans and scouts, with some players likely to appear in future World Cups.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear which teams will advance to the finals or which players are being scouted for future professional or international opportunities.