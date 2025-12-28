Woman killed after icy road causes car to overturn into water in Monroe Township

article

The Brief A 26-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Monroe Township, police said. Investigators say icy road conditions caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and overturn. The crash remains under investigation, and police are asking witnesses to come forward.



A 26-year-old woman was pronounced dead after her vehicle slid off an icy roadway and overturned into a body of water in Monroe Township.

What we know:

Monroe Township police say officers responded around 9:10 a.m. Saturday to the area of West Malaga Road (County Route 659) and Bracken Drive after a passing motorist discovered a single-vehicle crash.

Investigators say a 2025 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound on West Malaga Road when it began to slide and rotate due to icy road conditions approximately 650 feet west of Bracken Drive.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway to the right, overturned after striking the roadway edge and came to rest upside down in a small body of water.

The only person in the vehicle, a 26-year-old woman from Franklin Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the woman killed in the crash. Investigators have also not determined the exact time the crash occurred.

What's next:

The crash is being investigated by Patrolman Nick Racobaldo of the Monroe Township Police Department Traffic Safety Bureau.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Racobaldo at 856-728-9800, extension 549, or by email at nracobaldo@monroetwppd.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Monroe Township Police Department’s automated tip system.