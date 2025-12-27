Woman killed, two others critically injured in overnight crash in Port Richmond

The Brief A 44-year-old woman was killed in an overnight crash in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood. Two other people were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating what caused the crash.



A woman was killed in an overnight crash in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood, according to police.

What we know:

Police say officers were called just after 2 a.m. to the 3500 block of Aramingo Avenue for a report of a crash.

Investigators say a 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead. Two other people were transported to the hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

Police are working to determine what caused the crash. No additional details have been released.