Woman killed, two others critically injured in overnight crash in Port Richmond
PHILADELPHIA - A woman was killed in an overnight crash in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood, according to police.
What we know:
Police say officers were called just after 2 a.m. to the 3500 block of Aramingo Avenue for a report of a crash.
Investigators say a 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead. Two other people were transported to the hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.
Police are working to determine what caused the crash. No additional details have been released.
The Source: This story is based on information provided by Philadelphia police and on-air reporting.