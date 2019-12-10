Woman shot in the face at point-blank range outside West Philly day care

Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the face outside a West Philadelphia day care on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. at Lansdowne and 67th streets near Wilson Daycare Center.

Police said a 31-year-old woman was shot by a known doer at point blank range. She was hospitalized in critical condition.

A woman is critically wounded after police say she was shot in the face outside a West Philadelphia day care on Tuesday.

Surveillance video captured the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

