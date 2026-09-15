Delaware primary election: Check live results for Senate, House races

The Brief Polls across Delaware have closed for the 2026 Primary Election after being open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Both Democratic and Republican primaries featured competitive races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and several state offices. Official election results and live vote counts are available below.



Polls across Delaware have closed as voters cast ballots in the 2026 Primary Election. Polls were open statewide Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters in line by 8 p.m. were still able to cast their ballot.

What we know:

Several high-stakes positions appeared on the ballot Tuesday, depending on voters’ districts and party affiliation.

Ballots included contested primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, State Attorney General and several other state and county offices.

Both Democratic and Republican primaries were on the ballot for one of Delaware's seats in the U.S. Senate, with a four-candidate field on the Democratic side, including a 16-year incumbent, and two Republican candidates, including a former state senator.

In addition to the U.S. Senate race, the state held a Republican primary for its sole seat in the House of Representatives. Three Republicans competed for the party's nomination. Other races on the ballot included State Senate, State Representative, State Treasurer and county offices.

Delaware uses a closed primary system, so only Democrats could vote in the Democratic Primary and only Republicans could vote in the Republican Primary. Voters who registered through the DMV without choosing a party could select an affiliation up to and including Tuesday. However, the registration and party-change window closed earlier for all other voters.

What's next:

Election officials will begin tallying the votes now that the polls are closed.

Official results and live vote counts will be available and updated here and down below:

Delaware Democratic Primary Results 2026

Delaware GOP Primary Results 2026

What we don't know:

The final outcomes for all contested races have not yet been announced as counting is just beginning.