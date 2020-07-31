Woman thrown to ground in store in dispute over mask

Police in Hackensack said a woman was assaulted in a Staples store after asking a fellow customer to wear her mask correctly.

Police said a 54-year-old woman, who had a liver transplant four months ago, was using a copier machine when the other customer walked up to a nearby machine. The victim “told the suspect to put her mask on” after she noticed the woman had her mask on below her mouth, police said.

Video footage shows the suspect approaching the victim, who responds by picking up her cane and pointing it at the suspect. “The suspect then yelled at the victim, violently threw her to the ground, and left the store,” police said in a statement.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by ambulance, where she was diagnosed with a fractured tibia.

The incident took place on July 29.

The suspect was described as an African American woman about 5'5" to 5'8" tall weighing approximately 160 pounds. Police appealed for anyone with information on the suspect to contact them at 201-646-7777. Police say you can remain anonymous.

