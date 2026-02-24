Malvern assistant coach, father charged in fight at Lower Merion youth basketball game

The Brief A Malvern woman and her father are charged after a fight at a youth basketball game in Lower Merion. Three people, including a three-year-old girl, were hurt during the altercation. The incident happened during a second grade basketball game on February 1.



Police say a woman and her father are facing charges after a fight broke out at a second grade basketball game in Lower Merion, leaving three people injured, including a three-year-old girl.

What we know:

Police say 38-year-old Brittany Ortiz, an assistant coach, is accused of physically assaulting an opposing team's coach, William Radel, and his wife, Tiffany Kalman. Their three-year-old daughter was also hurt during the altercation.

The fight started as a verbal argument between Ortiz and Radel over Ortiz's shouting and cursing during the game at Holy Child School in Rosemont on February 1, according to Lower Merion Police.

Ortiz's father, William Stanley, also argued with Radel.

Brittney Ortiz (L) and William Stanley (R) | Lower Merion Police

According to court documents, after the game, Ortiz and Stanley continued arguing with Radel and Kalman by the gym entrance.

Witnesses said Ortiz grabbed Kalman by the hair and slammed her to the ground, hitting her head on the tile floor.

As Radel tried to break up the fight, Stanley allegedly struck him in the head, and Ortiz attempted to kick Radel in the groin, hitting his inner thigh. Radel was holding his three-year-old daughter during the altercation.

Investigators say the girl was hysterical, urinated, and suffered bruising on her leg.

Court documents also mention redness and bruising to Radel's inner thigh, clumps of Kalman's hair coming out, a contusion on Kalman's scalp, and a concussion, with more injuries still being evaluated.

Ortiz was arrested and released on $10,000 unsecured bail. Her next court date is March 5. Stanley is also facing charges.

Community reaction to the basketball game altercation

What they're saying:

"Just sad when you hear stories like that," said Rob Guth when he heard about what happened.

"My daughter right now she's nine years old and plays sports. One of the biggest and most important things is how good her coaches are in developing them as players and people on and off the field. That is big to me and my wife," said Guth.

Gina Pisasale, who coaches children's sports, said, "Honestly, it doesn't surprise me, but it saddens me deeply."

"As a coach and I coach children's sports as well, you are there as a model. You are there to model good sportsmanship whether you are winning or losing and you are there to model behavior," said Pisasale.

The community expressed concern about the example set for children at youth sporting events.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what additional injuries may be diagnosed for those involved or whether further charges will be filed. Details about any disciplinary action from the school or sports league have not been released.