Breanna Stewart leaving Seattle Storm for New York Liberty

Former WNBA MVP and Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart announced on social media that she is leaving the team to join the New York Liberty.

Stewart made the announcement Wednesday morning on Twitter, tweeting a photo of the Empire State Building with her nickname "Stewie" on the side of it.

She also posted a video on TikTok showing her taking off a yellow jersey to reveal a light blue Liberty jersey underneath.

It was previously reported that she was choosing between staying in Seattle or heading to New York.

"Stewie" won countless accolades with the Storm, including two WNBA championships, Finals MVP awards, all-stars and more.