Eagles sign QB Joe Milton off Cowboys' practice squad with Hurts sidelined, McKee starting

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The Brief The Eagles are signing quarterback Joe Milton III off the Cowboys' practice squad and adding him to their roster. Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss Sunday's game against the Panthers due to a blood clot in his calf, according to team officials. Tanner McKee is set to start, and Milton's signing strengthens depth at the position with ongoing injuries.



The Philadelphia Eagles are signing quarterback Joe Milton III off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad, according to NFL Network and ESPN, as the team manages injuries ahead of Sunday's game.

The move comes as starting quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out of the Panthers game with a blood clot in his calf, according to the team.

Depth moves at quarterback after Hurts ruled out

What we know:

Milton joins a quarterback group that includes starter-for-now Tanner McKee and Cole Payton, a 2026 fifth-round pick. Hurts was diagnosed with a superficial blood clot in his calf and will not play Sunday. Team officials said Hurts' health and safety are their highest priority and have not set a timeline for his return.

Milton competed with Sam Howell for a Cowboys backup job during the offseason, but was later cut and cleared waivers before he was brought back to the Cowboys' practice squad.

With Hurts sidelined and a series of injuries affecting key players like Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith, the Eagles need depth at quarterback to weather the current stretch of adversity.

Milton could have an early opportunity to face his old team as soon as Week 7.

The backstory:

Hurts suffered his initial injury after taking a cleat to the calf during the Oct. 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams. He continued practicing and played against the Jaguars after doctors cleared him, but further evaluation and a follow-up ultrasound showed the clot had moved, leading the team to rule him out.

The Eagles have faced adversity this season, with several key contributors dealing with injuries and recent changes like Lane Johnson's retirement and the trade of Cam Jurgens. Lineman Jordan Mailata said, "As much adversity as we've handled, it also has created so much opportunity for our young guys. That's what I keep focusing on."

What's next:

Hurts remains out with no timeline for his return, and the team has not shared specifics of his treatment plan. The Eagles continue to monitor injuries among other key players as they approach Sunday's game.