Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ruled out Sunday due to blood clot in calf

The Brief Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for Sunday's game as he receives treatment for a blood clot in his leg. Hurts began receiving treatment for a leg injury after he was cleated during the Rams game. A timetable for his return has not been determined.



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss Sunday's game due to a superficial blood clot in his calf, the team announced Thursday.

What we know:

The Eagles shared a statement on social media where they explained how Hurts initially sought treatment after practice on Thursday, saying that he was cleated in the calf during the Eagles-Rams game the previous Sunday.

"This was his first treatment session for the calf injury following the game, after having practiced in full on both Wednesday and Thursday," the statement read. "On Friday, Jalen received treatment and practiced in full, and was added to the practice report."

A precautionary ultrasound was performed on Saturday in London, which revealed a superficial blood clot. Team doctors reviewed the results and concluded that Hurts could safely play against the Jaguars.

Hurts continued to receive treatment on this week, and was a full participant in practice. A Wednesday night follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in the small blood clot, the team said, and the team ruled Hurts out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

What we don't know:

A timetable for Hurts to return to action has not been determined.

"Jalen will be out for Sunday's game against the Panthers as we determine the appropriate course of treatment," the team said. "His health and safety are our highest priority."

Eagles' backup quarterback Tanner McKee will likely get the start for the Birds.