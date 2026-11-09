The Brief The Eagles have traded defensive tackle Jordan Davis to Jacksonville in exchange for multiple draft picks. Davis, 26, was drafted in the first round by the Eagles in 2022. The Jaguars have now acquired three defensive players on Monday as the NFL's trade deadline approaches.



The Philadelphia Eagles have traded defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a first and second round pick, according to the team.

The Eagles will receive a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick in exchange for Davis from Jacksonville.

The backstory:

Davis, 26, was selected 13th overall by the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia, a press release issued by the team on Monday stated. Over his tenure in Philadelphia, Davis evolved from an All-Rookie selection into a cornerstone run defender and a locker room leader, culminating in his teammates voting him a team captain for the 2026 season.

According to the Eagles, Davis was instrumental in the franchise capturing three NFC East titles, two NFC Championships and Super Bowl LIX. Following a 2024 postseason run where his stock soared, Davis posted a breakout 2025 campaign with 72 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 22 quarterback pressures, becoming the first player in franchise history to win both NFC Defensive and Special Teams Player of the Week honors in the same year.

What they're saying:

"We are extremely grateful to Jordan for his contributions to our team on the field and in the Philadelphia community since we drafted him five years ago," the team said in a statement. "He has been a key contributor to our team culture and on-field success, which included two Super Bowl appearances and a World Championship in 2024."

"His growth and development as both a player and a leader are a testament to his hard work and character," the statement went on. "We wish Jordan nothing but continued success."

Longest losing streak since 2012

Dig deeper:

The Eagles are widely considered to be sellers as the NFL trade deadline approaches, and they have fallen to 2-7 on the season with Sunday's loss to the Giants.

Featured article

The 19-11 divisional defeat marked Philadelphia’s seventh consecutive loss—their longest skid since dropping eight straight in 2012, according to previous FOX 29 reporting. With Jalen Hurts sidelined, rookie quarterback Joe Milton III threw for 169 yards, was sacked seven times and lost a costly fumble in his first career start. The Eagles now head into their Week 10 bye looking for answers before hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11.

The Jaguars have been big-time buyers so far with three trades aimed at bolstering their defense on Monday alone, acquiring safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, the Eagles said Monday.