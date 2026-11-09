Gov. Sherrill appoints Shirley Emehelu as Lt. Governor in historic first for New Jersey

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The Brief Gov. Mikie Sherrill appointed Shirley U. Emehelu as New Jersey's Lt. Governor and Secretary of State. This appointment marks the first time women simultaneously hold the state's top two executive offices. Emehelu assumes both roles on November 9.



New Jersey reached a major political milestone on Monday, as Gov. Mikie Sherrill appointed Shirley U. Emehelu to serve as the state's next Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State.

Local perspective:

The move marks the first time in New Jersey history that women will simultaneously hold the state's two highest executive offices.

Emehelu will officially assume both roles on November 9 after previously serving as Acting Secretary of State, where she recently oversaw the administration of New Jersey's latest elections.

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What they're saying:

In a statement announcing the decision, Gov. Sherrill praised Emehelu’s extensive background in protecting consumers and rooting out corruption.

"I promised to bring a different kind of leadership to Trenton—rooted in accountability, relentless dedication to service, and a commitment to putting New Jerseyans first. Shirley embodies those values," Sherrill said.

The governor also emphasized the importance of representation, noting that their partnership will ensure New Jersey's diverse communities have a prominent voice in the administration's agenda.

Accepting the appointment, Emehelu expressed her gratitude and outlined her focus moving forward. Drawing on her extensive background in law enforcement, she pledged to bring a "tenacity" to the executive office aimed at "lowering costs, expanding opportunity for every community, and ensuring government delivers for the people we serve."

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The backstory:

Prior to her role as Acting Secretary of State, Emehelu served as Acting State Comptroller at the start of the Sherrill administration. From 2022 to 2024, she served as the state's Executive Assistant Attorney General.

Before entering state government, Emehelu spent nine years as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.

A graduate of both Yale University and Yale Law School, Emehelu also previously clerked for U.S. District Judge James R. Spencer in the Eastern District of Virginia.