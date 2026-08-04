Luis Arraez drives in two runs in Phillies debut, Philadelphia beats Nationals 5-0

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The Brief Luis Arraez had two hits and two RBIs in his Philadelphia debut Tuesday, August 4. Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 5-0 for their fourth straight win. Washington lost its seventh straight game and placed James Wood on the injured list.



Luis Arraez made an immediate impact in his first game with the Phillies, collecting two hits and two RBIs as Philadelphia defeated the Washington Nationals 5-0 Tuesday night.

Phillies’ new lineup delivers in win over Nationals

What we know:

Arraez, who was acquired from the San Francisco Giants on Monday, batted fourth and drove in Trea Turner twice—once with a single in the first inning and again with a double in the third. Turner finished with three hits and an RBI. Jesús Luzardo pitched eight scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out seven.

Philadelphia made several defensive changes to fit Arraez at second base. Bryce Harper moved from first base to right field for the first time since April 13, 2022, Bryson Stott shifted from second to third base, and Alec Bohm moved from third to first base.

The Phillies improved to 46-18 in games started by Luzardo, Zack Wheeler or Cristopher Sánchez. Right-hander Caleb Kilian, also acquired in the Arraez trade, pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

The Nationals, who have now lost seven in a row, placed All-Star outfielder James Wood on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique before the game. Washington was already missing Curtis Mead and Luis García Jr. after trading them to the Red Sox and Yankees.

The backstory:

The Phillies acquired Arraez, a three-time batting champion and four-time All-Star, from the Giants for a pair of minor leaguers to strengthen their lineup. The team began Tuesday with a two-game lead in the NL wild-card race.

Philadelphia’s lineup changes were made to accommodate Arraez at second base, with Harper returning to right field and other infielders shifting positions.

The Nationals have been struggling, losing key players to trades and injuries, which has contributed to their current losing streak.

The Nationals’ opener Carson Palmquist allowed the first run in the opening inning, and Zack Littell gave up more runs in the third. Washington’s offense was limited to four hits and could not score against Luzardo or Kilian.

James Wood’s injury added to the Nationals’ challenges, as the team was already without two productive hitters due to recent trades.

What's next:

Washington right-hander Jake Irvin (2-5, 5.56 ERA) is scheduled to face Phillies right-hander Andrew Painter (1-8, 6.72 ERA) in the third game of the four-game series Wednesday night.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long James Wood will be out or how the Nationals will adjust their lineup moving forward. The Phillies’ long-term defensive alignment with Arraez in the mix also remains to be seen.