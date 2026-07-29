Cheltenham High School football coaches, players charged in locker room assaults

The Brief Four Cheltenham High School football coaches and six players face charges after two locker room assaults in August and September 2025. The coaches are accused of not reporting the assaults, and players allegedly beat a 15-year-old teammate. The Grand Jury recommends changes to state laws on mandatory reporting of hazing.



Four Cheltenham High School football coaches and six players have been charged in connection with two separate locker room assaults on a 15-year-old teammate in August and September 2025, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Cheltenham Township Acting Police Chief Richard Schaffer.

What we know:

Head coach Terence Tolbert, associate head coach Darian "DJ" McFadden, assistant coach Benjamin Johnson III and volunteer coach Ralph Burnley are each charged with endangering the welfare of a child and conspiracy, according to the District Attorney.

Two 18-year-old players, Isaiah Simpson and Josiah Peeler, also face charges, along with four other players who were minors at the time.

The Grand Jury found that on August 15, 2025, and September 3, 2025, multiple football players restrained and assaulted a sophomore player, including poking him with a broomstick and kicking and stomping him while he was wearing football gear. The first incident was recorded and shared among students before being deleted. No coaches were present during the assaults.

The Grand Jury’s investigation revealed that after learning about the September 3, 2025, assault, the coaches discussed handling the matter within the team instead of reporting it to the victim’s mother or school administrators. The victim’s mother only learned about the assault days later and took her son for medical care, where he was found to have a contusion.

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Cheltenham High School suspended and then canceled the football season in October 2025 after learning about the allegations through an anonymous tip.

What they're saying:

"These assaults on a football player were not the typical goofing around by teammates. These were crimes," said District Attorney Steele.

"Numerous witnesses, many reluctant to share what they saw and knew, testified about what occurred in the Cheltenham High School locker room on these two occasions and testified about actions taken by some of the football coaches after the assaults."

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when the coaches and players will appear in court or what specific disciplinary actions the school may take beyond canceling the season. The identities of the four juvenile players charged have not been released.